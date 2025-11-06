Hyderabad’s Growth Is a Congress Legacy, Says Komatireddy During Jubilee Hills Bypoll Campaign

Hyderabad: Continuing his door-to-door campaign in support of Congress candidate Naveen Yadav at Rahmathnagar division as part of the Jubilee Hills by-election, Minister for

Roads & Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that Hyderabad’s comprehensive development happened only during the Congress regime.

Interacting warmly with residents during the campaign, the Minister urged voters to support the Congress and vote for the hand symbol to ensure continued welfare and development. The campaign drew an enthusiastic response, with youth and residents thronging to take selfies with the Minister.

Accompanied by Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah, and local Congress leaders, Komatireddy held an extensive campaign across several bastis, explaining to people how a Congress victory would directly benefit them.

“Congress stands for welfare and inclusive progress — the only party that genuinely protects the poor,” he told locals, assuring them that all pending civic issues would be addressed collectively under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said Hyderabad’s IT and infrastructure growth was rooted in the Congress era. “If lakhs of IT professionals are employed today, it’s because Congress laid the foundation for that ecosystem. We built the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Outer Ring Road, and promoted IT and Pharma sectors that made Hyderabad a global hub,” he stated.

“BRS leaders boast of building a few small flyovers — but during Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure, Congress built the 14-km-long PVNR Expressway, which equals 50 of their flyovers,” Komatireddy quipped. He lambasted BRS for selling the ₹1 lakh crore ORR for a mere ₹7,000 crore just before elections, calling it the biggest betrayal of public assets.

“Now, under Revanth Reddy’s vision, we are taking up the Regional Ring Road with an investment of ₹30,000 crore, and works will begin by February 2026. We are also developing radial roads connecting ORR and RRR to boost connectivity,” he revealed.

Referring to skyrocketing land values in Kokapet and Rajendranagar areas, the Minister said, “Plots fetching ₹200 crore per acre are proof of the Congress government’s foresight and policies. The upcoming Future City will make Hyderabad one of the most advanced cities in the world.”

Slamming BRS for resorting to false propaganda and emotional narratives in Jubilee Hills, Komatireddy said, “After realising their defeat, BRS leaders have turned to sentiment politics and personal attacks. The Congress government has been in power for less than two years, with three more to go. Yet KTR claims KCR will return in two years — how can a leader who doesn’t even attend the Assembly return to power?”

He added, “KTR is clearly frustrated. Before making tall claims, he should first answer his sister Kavitha’s questions. The Kalvakuntla family looted in the name of Kaleshwaram during their first term and in the name of Dharani in the second. Now they’re busy fighting over the spoils among themselves.”

Urging voters not to fall for BRS’s sentimental tricks, the Minister said, “People who believe their lies will only suffer later. Think wisely — we promise to deliver twice the development in Jubilee Hills that we’re already achieving in Cantonment.”