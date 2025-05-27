Hyderabad’s Hidden Cyber Threat: It Starts with a Job Offer on Telegram

Hyderabad: The city is witnessing a sharp spike in cybercrime cases, with hundreds of victims falling prey to online scams through Telegram and WhatsApp. The tri-commissionerates of Greater Hyderabad are flooded with thousands of cyber fraud complaints, most linked to fake part-time job offers and investment frauds.

Cybercriminals Shift from WhatsApp to Telegram

While WhatsApp was once the go-to platform for scammers, cybercriminals are now increasingly exploiting Telegram due to its open groups, anonymity, and ease of access. Fraudsters are luring unsuspecting users by offering part-time job opportunities, only to trap them in elaborate schemes requiring advance payments for promised high returns.

Most Victims Avoid Filing Complaints for Small Amounts

Authorities report that many victims hesitate to report cyber frauds if the monetary loss is small. Only those who have lost lakhs of rupees are coming forward to lodge official complaints. This trend allows cybercriminals to continue targeting more people undetected.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s Digital Revolution Begins with Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube PPV

Part-Time Job Scam: Woman Loses Rs 8.75 Lakh

One shocking case involved a woman from Hyderabad who was contacted on Telegram with a part-time job offer. She was asked to complete simple online tasks such as clicking links and leaving reviews. Initially, she received small payments, which helped build trust. Eventually, she was convinced to invest more for higher returns, ultimately losing Rs 8.75 lakh. Once the payment was made, the fraudster disappeared, and she later filed a complaint with the cybercrime police.

Another Victim Loses Rs 2.38 Lakh in Similar Fraud

In a similar case, a Hyderabad man joined a Telegram group offering part-time work. After completing a few tasks and receiving initial payouts, he was persuaded to deposit larger amounts for higher profits. He transferred Rs 2.38 lakh before realizing he had been duped. The victim has also filed a cybercrime complaint.

Financial Cyber Crimes Dominate in Tri-Commissionerates

According to police, financial frauds now top the list of cybercrime categories in the tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad. Scammers often operate both locally and internationally, making tracking and prosecuting them more difficult.

Stay Safe: Police Advise Caution Online

Cybercrime police urge citizens to: