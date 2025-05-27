Aamir Khan’s Digital Revolution Begins with Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube PPV

Hyderabad: In a landmark move that could redefine film distribution in India, Aamir Khan is opting out of traditional OTT platforms for his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Instead of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+ Hotstar, the Bollywood superstar will release the film on YouTube Pay-Per-View (PPV)—a first for a major Bollywood production.

YouTube PPV: A New Chapter for Bollywood Distribution

After its theatrical release on June 20, Sitaare Zameen Par will be made available on YouTube PPV, allowing viewers to pay once and watch, with no subscription required. This strategy puts control over pricing, data, and distribution directly in the hands of the filmmakers.

Aamir Khan’s decision to skip OTT platforms marks a bold step toward democratizing content access and maximizing revenue by bypassing the middlemen.

Sitaare Zameen Par Tackles Mental Health with Powerful Storytelling

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par addresses the critical issue of mental health, aiming to create mass awareness through emotionally resonant storytelling. The film stars Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Brijendra Kala.

With its meaningful theme and experimental distribution model, the film aims to reach audiences far beyond metropolitan cities.

A Game-Changer for Independent Filmmakers?

Aamir Khan’s use of YouTube PPV could open doors for smaller and independent filmmakers, offering them a platform to directly reach audiences worldwide without the need for expensive OTT deals.

This model also offers flexibility in release timing, pricing, and marketing—elements typically controlled by OTT platforms. For the Indian film industry, this could usher in a new era of digital-first releases with greater creator autonomy.