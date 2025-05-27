Telangana to Expand Transgender Hiring After Traffic Police Success

Hyderabad: After the success of its pilot initiative involving the appointment of transgenders in the Hyderabad traffic police wing, the Telangana State Government is planning to expand the inclusion of transgender individuals into other departments, announced Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya on Monday.

Transgender Traffic Assistants Prove Their Mettle

Under the pilot project, launched six months ago, 44 transgender individuals were appointed as traffic assistants in Hyderabad. Out of them, 38 continue to serve, while five resigned due to health concerns and one due to personal issues.

Minister Anasuya reviewed their performance in a meeting and praised their dedication, stating that not a single complaint has been filed against the transgender traffic personnel. She emphasized that all steps would be taken to prevent discrimination against transgender employees in the workplace.

Government to Replicate Pilot in Other Departments

Encouraged by the success, the Telangana government now plans to replicate the initiative in other state departments. The Minister urged transgender individuals to take full advantage of the employment opportunities being provided, stressing that the government is committed to inclusive development.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Promises Continued Support

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand highlighted that the recruitment of transgender individuals into the traffic wing was completed swiftly within 10 days in December. He commended their performance and extended support for those interested in working as private security personnel, offering them a broader scope of employment.

He added, “Perform your duties responsibly to earn public trust. This will encourage the government to expand opportunities further.”

Transgender Community Demands Equal Facilities

Expressing gratitude towards the Telangana government, the transgender employees requested that they be given facilities on par with home guards, including benefits and welfare schemes. The request underscores the need for long-term support and equality in public service roles.