Countdown to Ganesh Chaturthi Begins: Karra Puja for Khairatabad Idol on June 6

Hyderabad: Preparations for the iconic Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav 2025 will officially begin on June 6, coinciding with Nirjala Ekadashi, as announced by the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee and Shri Ganesh Utsav Committee Khairatabad.

Khairatabad Mahaganapati Idol: A 71-Year-Old Tradition

This year marks the 71st consecutive year of the Khairatabad Mahaganapati installation, a tradition deeply rooted in Hyderabad’s cultural and spiritual landscape. The Khairatabad Ganesh idol is known for its massive size and grandeur, attracting thousands of devotees from across the country.

Karra Puja to Kickstart Idol Making on June 6

The official karra puja ceremony, which signifies the commencement of the idol-making process, will be held at 5 PM on June 6. The ceremony is traditionally held three months ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on August 27, 2025, this year.

The idol construction process, involving skilled artisans and meticulous planning, is expected to begin immediately after the ritual. Each year, the idol is presented in a new and unique form, symbolizing different aspects of Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Grand Celebrations Expected

With Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaching, devotees and local organizers are gearing up for grand celebrations. The Khairatabad Ganesh idol, one of the tallest in India, plays a central role in Hyderabad’s festivities.

Over the years, the Ganesh Utsav in Khairatabad has evolved into a major religious and cultural event, with elaborate decorations, spiritual activities, and large-scale immersion ceremonies.

Devotees Await the Grand Reveal of This Year’s Idol Theme

While the theme and design of this year’s idol are yet to be revealed, expectations remain high. Each year, the Khairatabad Ganesh idol highlights a significant spiritual or national theme, often reflecting messages of unity, peace, or environmental awareness. GaneshUtsav2025