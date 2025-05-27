Indian Community in Qatar Salutes Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor

Doha: The Indian diaspora in Qatar has expressed overwhelming support for Operation Sindoor, India’s bold counter-terrorism initiative, during an interaction with an all-party parliamentary delegation visiting the Gulf nation. The visit, led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, marked the first leg of a four-nation diplomatic outreach aimed at reinforcing India’s global stance against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor Gains Diaspora Support in Qatar

The visit came in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which triggered the launch of Operation Sindoor—a comprehensive military and strategic response by India to dismantle cross-border terror networks. During the interaction in Doha, Indian community members wholeheartedly praised the Indian Armed Forces and the Modi government for taking a firm stand against terrorism.

“Zero Tolerance” Policy Applauded by Indians Abroad

Community members shared their appreciation for the government’s transparent and robust approach. One attendee stated, “Going forward, any terrorist activity originating from Pakistan will be seen as an act of war. We support this message and stand united with our Armed Forces.”

Another member emphasized the significance of the multi-party representation, saying, “The inclusion of opposition parties sends a strong message that on national security, India speaks in one voice.”

All-Party Delegation Highlights India’s United Front

The Indian Embassy in Doha shared on X (formerly Twitter), “At an interaction with the Indian Community in Doha tonight, the parliamentary delegation from India gave the message of India’s united fight against terrorism. This was the concluding program of their visit.”

The delegation’s meetings included discussions with Qatari dignitaries, Shura Council members, media professionals, and think tanks, reinforcing bilateral ties and enhancing India’s diplomatic footprint in the region.

Indian Embassy Calls Engagements “Fruitful”

The Indian Embassy described the interactions as “fruitful and pivotal,” contributing significantly to strengthening people-to-people connections and diplomatic relations. Indian residents in Qatar appreciated the clarity and outreach, receiving first-hand information about Operation Sindoor and India’s security policy.

A Powerful Message from Doha

As the parliamentary delegation proceeds to the next destination in its multi-nation tour, the Qatar leg has successfully amplified India’s message of zero tolerance to terrorism. It also underlined the Indian diaspora’s unwavering solidarity with the country’s leadership and armed forces.