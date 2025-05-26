African Delegates Captivated by Charminar’s Grandeur During Hyderabad Visit

Hyderabad: A group of African content creators from Central and South Africa were left spellbound by the historic beauty of Hyderabad’s architectural landmarks, particularly the iconic Charminar, during their visit on Monday.

The delegation arrived in Hyderabad as part of a five-day India tour organized under the auspices of the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

Charminar Leaves a Lasting Impression

Accompanied by Professor Sai, who served as their guide, the delegates explored Charminar, spending over an hour marveling at its architecture and history. They were particularly intrigued by the structure’s design, construction techniques, and cultural significance. From the first floor, they captured scenic views of the city and the monument’s intricate details, expressing deep admiration for its timeless beauty.

Delight at Salar Jung Museum’s Rare Collections

The next stop was the Salar Jung Museum, where the visitors immersed themselves in a diverse collection of artefacts, including sculptures, manuscripts, textiles, European paintings, Middle Eastern antiquities, and Oriental art. The musical clock, featuring a miniature figure ringing bells, was a standout attraction for the group, drawing surprise and excitement.

Exploring the Grandeur of Golconda Fort

Concluding their cultural journey for the day, the African delegates visited the Golconda Fort, where they spent over an hour and a half exploring its impressive stonework, acoustic marvels, and panoramic views. The fort’s rich history and majestic presence left a lasting impact on the group.

Tour Coordinated by Telangana I&PR Department

The tour program in Hyderabad is being coordinated by the Telangana State Information and Public Relations Department, ensuring a smooth and enriching experience for the African delegates. Their visit aims to strengthen cultural ties and promote India’s heritage globally through digital storytelling.