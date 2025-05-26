Telangana’s Industrial Push Focuses on Job Creation, Approves Hyundai Mega Project

The Telangana State Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that industries bringing employment and revenue to the state are not lost to other regions.

As part of its proactive approach, the government will conduct weekly Investment Promotion meetings every Saturday to facilitate industrial growth and fast-track decision-making.

Hyundai R&D Center Gets Green Signal at Zaheerabad NIMZ

In a significant development, the sub-committee on Industrial and Investment Promotion has approved the establishment of the Hyundai Global Innovation Research and Development Center at the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Zaheerabad.

With an estimated investment of ₹8,528 crore and spread across 675 acres, the proposed center is expected to create 4,276 jobs, offering a major employment boost to the youth of Telangana.

MoU Implementation and New Projects Under Review

The government is also closely monitoring the implementation of already signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and the establishment of new industrial ventures. A review meeting of the Industrial and Investment Promotion Sub-Committee was recently held, chaired by concerned ministers including D. Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

This initiative reflects the government’s focused strategy on industrial development and investor confidence in Telangana’s governance.