HYDRAA Flooded with Land Grab Complaints, over 60% Linked to Old Panchayat Layout Encroachments

Several citizens raised concerns during the HYDRAA Prajavani meeting on Monday about illegal encroachments on old gram panchayat layouts. These layouts, once located on the city outskirts, are now falling prey to land grabbers who erase park boundaries and roads to convert them into agricultural land. When questioned, encroachers are allegedly showing passbooks to assert false ownership.

64 Complaints Lodged, Majority on Old Layouts

HYDRAA received 64 complaints on the day, over 60% of which pertained to issues in old layouts. Encroachments on parks and road margins were among the primary grievances. HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath reviewed several of these complaints using Google Maps and assigned concerned officials to resolve the issues. He also ordered on-ground inspections and clarified that unless officially revised, roads and parks from the original layouts must be maintained.

Major Complaints Received

1. Jayashankar Ekashila Colony, Korremula

Residents of Korremula in Ghatkesar Mandal (Rangareddy District) alleged that out of 2080 plots laid in 1987 across 149 acres (Survey Nos. 739–749), 47 acres were encroached upon by Alluri Venkatesh and others using fraudulent passbooks. Despite a High Court order in WP No. 8859/2009 protecting the layout, the residents claim 7 acres were again taken via Dharani portal manipulation.

2. Balaji Nagar vs Sai Nagar, Peddamberpet

In Survey Nos. 264, 265, and 266 of Peddamberpet (Abdullapurmet Mandal), complainants stated that an older Balaji Nagar layout was rebranded illegally as Sai Nagar layout. Despite a favorable High Court order (WP No. 33331/2018), residents allege that a 40-ft main road was closed, disconnecting access to the Outer Ring Road and Vijayawada Highway.

3. Park Land Encroached in Reddy Enclave, Alwal

In Reddy Enclave of Alwal Mandal (Medchal-Malkajgiri District), residents complained that 667 sq. yds of a 2460 sq. yds park area was encroached upon, even under high-tension power lines. Despite a clear court order, local authorities have failed to reclaim the land. The GHMC is ready to develop it as a park but cannot proceed due to ongoing occupation.

4. Dargah Land Encroached in Asifnagar

Representatives of a Dargah located between Mehdipatnam and Mallepally alleged that 3800 sq. yds of its land have been grabbed by a person named Apsar Ahmed, who is constructing buildings without permits. Despite GHMC notices, no action has been taken, prompting the Dargah committee to seek HYDRAA’s help.

5. Park Encroachment in T. Nagar, Hayathnagar

The T. Nagar Welfare Association filed a complaint about illegal occupation of a 3620 sq. yds park area in Survey Nos. 93 and 94 of Hayathnagar. Originally part of a 16-acre layout with 148 plots laid out in 1966, the park land is now allegedly occupied by a person named Srinivasa Chowdary.

HYDRAA Response and Way Forward

Commissioner Ranganath emphasized that each complaint will be carefully investigated with site inspections. He reiterated that unless revised through legal procedures, original layout boundaries, including roads and parks, must be respected. Further actions are expected in the coming weeks based on field verification.