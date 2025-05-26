Peerzadiguda Residents Laud HYDRAA for Saving Graveyards from Land Grab

Hyderabad: Residents of Peerzadiguda have expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Hyderabad District Revenue Authority (HYDRAA) for swiftly intervening and saving decades-old graveyards from illegal encroachments. They hailed HYDRAA as a pro-poor institution that stood firmly on the side of justice.

HYDRAA Prevents Sale of Graveyard Land as Plots

Residents had raised complaints that graveyard lands were being illegally encroached upon and sold as residential plots. Upon receiving the complaint, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath personally visited the site, conducted a ground-level inspection, and ensured justice was served. Locals praised his proactive approach and swift response.

Also Read: Hyderabad Horror: Minor Girls Sexually Abused by Own Cousins for 5 Years, Forced Abortion to Cover Up Crime

Felicitation at Prajavani Programme

During the Monday Prajavani public grievance programme, Peerzadiguda residents felicitated Commissioner Ranganath with a shawl as a token of gratitude. HYDRAA officials Hemamalini, Saidulu, and Bachireddy were also honoured for their support and action.

Years of Protests, Resolved in 24 Hours

Residents shared that despite years of protests and petitions, their voices had gone unheard until HYDRAA stepped in. They lauded the government’s decision to form HYDRAA, describing it as a powerful and efficient body that resolved their issue within 24 hours.

Graveyards Misrepresented as Open Land

According to complainants, land grabbers misused survey records by showing Survey No. 12 while illegally selling plots located in Survey No. 1, where the graveyards are situated. They named one Sukhender Reddy as the primary encroacher who converted the graveyard into housing plots.

Even Buyers Felt Cheated

Those who had unknowingly purchased plots in the area also appeared before the Commissioner, expressing that they had been misled and defrauded. Residents said HYDRAA’s intervention brought great relief and a sense of justice to the community.

The swift action has strengthened public faith in HYDRAA, with residents of Peerzadiguda saying they can now “breathe freely” after years of anxiety and struggle.