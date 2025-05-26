Hyderabad Horror: Minor Girls Sexually Abused by Own Cousins for 5 Years, Forced Abortion to Cover Up Crime

Hyderabad: A horrifying incident of child abuse has come to light in the limits of Hussaini Alam Police Station. Reports indicate that underage girls were sexually assaulted by their own cousins, leading to unimaginable trauma and even pregnancy.

Victims’ Harrowing Ordeal

The victims revealed that their parents passed away five years ago, after which their uncle (Taya) took responsibility for their care. However, instead of protecting them, his sons—their cousins—subjected them to repeated sexual abuse. The girls bravely spoke up, informing their uncle about the assaults, but instead of taking legal action, he pressured them to “forgive and move on.”

Continued Abuse and Forced Abortion

Despite the girls’ pleas, the abuse continued, resulting in one of them becoming pregnant. Shockingly, instead of ensuring justice, their uncle arranged for an abortion to cover up the crime. Even after this, the predatory cousins did not stop and continued to exploit the victims.

Public Outrage and Demand for Justice

When the matter became public, a crowd gathered, demanding strict legal action against the perpetrators. Angry protesters called for a complete social boycott of the accused, condemning the family’s attempts to silence the victims.

Police Response Awaited

As of now, Hussaini Alam Police have not issued an official statement regarding the case. Further details are awaited as investigations proceed.

This appalling incident highlights the urgent need for stronger child protection laws and swift justice for victims of abuse. The community continues to demand accountability to ensure such atrocities are not repeated.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Note: Names and specific details have been withheld due to the sensitivity of the case and legal proceedings.