Woman Dies Trying to Board Moving Train at Charlapalli Station, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A heartbreaking accident occurred at Charlapalli Railway Station in Hyderabad when a 32-year-old woman lost her life while attempting to board a moving train. The victim, identified as Shweta, hailed from the Thirmalgiri area of Hyderabad.

Attempt to Change Coach Ends in Fatal Fall

According to police reports, Shweta was traveling on train number 12806, running from Lingampally to Rajahmundry. During a brief halt at Charlapalli station, she attempted to change coaches. Unfortunately, she slipped and fell between the platform and the track, resulting in her immediate death on the spot.

Railway Police Respond Promptly

Upon receiving information about the incident, RPF ASI B. Anil Kumar and GRP Constable Narayan quickly arrived at the scene to investigate the matter. A case has been registered, and the body was sent for postmortem.

Police Appeal to Passengers: Do Not Board or Alight Moving Trains

Railway authorities have once again urged passengers to avoid boarding or alighting from moving trains, stressing the dangers and potentially fatal consequences of such actions.

