Hyderabad’s Next Big Metro Milestone: Corridor IV Set to Link Nagole with RGIA

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has unveiled the proposed route for Corridor IV, a key addition to the city’s metro network under the second phase of development. The new line will link Nagole to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), significantly improving transportation options for commuters. The announcement was made on Saturday.

Key Stations Along Corridor IV Route

The planned Corridor IV route will cover several important areas, offering better accessibility and faster travel between key locations. The route will feature multiple stations, including:

Nagole (Airport)

Nagole X Road

Alkapuri Junction

Kamineni Hospital

LB Nagar (Airport)

Bairamalguda

Maitri Nagar

Karmanghat

Champapet Road

Owaisi Hospital

DRDO Kanchanbagh

Balapur Road

Chandrayangutta

Bandlaguda Road

Mailardevpally

Katedan

Aramghar

New High Court

Gaganpahad

Satamrai

Siddanthi

Shamshabad

Cargo

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA)

Improved Connectivity and Convenience for Travelers

This new route will greatly benefit passengers traveling to and from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, providing a more efficient and convenient alternative to road transportation. The addition of Corridor IV is part of the ongoing expansion of the Hyderabad Metro, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity across the city.

The new metro line is expected to enhance both local and international travel by offering a seamless connection between residential areas, commercial hubs, and the airport. As the metro network continues to expand, the city aims to provide sustainable and efficient public transport solutions to its growing population.

The completion of Corridor IV is eagerly awaited by residents and travelers, with the promise of a more accessible and well-connected Hyderabad.