OpenAI Tackles Malicious Use as North Korea Incorporates ChatGPT in Research

North Korea is reportedly integrating ChatGPT, a generative AI service developed by OpenAI, into its higher education AI programs. According to a report from Voice of Korea, a Pyongyang-based external propaganda outlet, members of an AI research institute at Kim Il Sung University were seen studying the functionalities of ChatGPT.

The institute, which specializes in AI research, is using educational materials to teach how ChatGPT generates text based on user input. However, given North Korea’s restricted internet access, it is unclear whether researchers have direct access to the service.

Focus on Adapting Advanced Technology for Domestic Use

Han Chol-jin, a researcher at Kim Il Sung University, explained that the institute’s primary focus is on understanding and acquiring advanced technology, aiming to adapt it for domestic use in North Korea.

Global AI Developments and Restrictions on Chinese AI Technologies

Earlier this month, a pro-Pyongyang newspaper, Choson Sinbo, reported on global developments in AI, focusing on concerns and growing restrictions surrounding China’s DeepSeek. The report criticized Western restrictions on Chinese AI technologies, claiming they aim to limit China’s technological growth. Additionally, the paper highlighted that China has developed a low-cost AI model similar to ChatGPT, despite lacking advanced semiconductor capabilities.

OpenAI’s Efforts to Block Malicious Use Linked to North Korea

In a related development, OpenAI revealed it has banned user accounts involved in a potentially deceptive employment scheme that may be connected to North Korea. The company reported that these accounts were generating fraudulent content, such as resumes, cover letters, and job profiles, potentially to facilitate North Korean IT workers’ schemes aimed at generating hard currency for the regime.

The ChatGPT maker noted that this activity mirrored tactics previously linked to North Korean state efforts to funnel income through fraudulent hiring schemes. OpenAI is working to ensure its models are not used for malicious purposes, as it continues to monitor the potential misuse of its AI services.

North Korea’s Growing Use of AI Amid Global Concerns

While North Korea’s use of ChatGPT in AI education represents a significant step in the country’s technological development, concerns continue to mount globally regarding the potential misuse of AI models for deceptive purposes linked to the regime. OpenAI’s efforts to prevent malicious use reflect a growing awareness of the need to ensure AI technologies are not exploited for harmful activities.