Elon Musk Unveils Grok 3 AI: A Complete Guide to Accessing Its Features and Capabilities

Elon Musk has officially launched the much-anticipated Grok 3 AI chatbot, calling it the “smartest AI on Earth.”

Grok 3, an advanced artificial intelligence tool, is now available for Premium+ subscribers on X. To access the new features, users need to update their X app. In addition to this, a new subscription plan, SuperGrok, will soon be offered for users on the Grok mobile app and Grok.com website.

What Does Grok 3 AI Do?

Grok 3 AI is a large language model (LLM) that leverages over ten times the computing power of its predecessor, Grok 2. This significant upgrade enhances its reasoning capabilities, making it stand out from its competitors. Reports suggest that the latest iteration of Grok outperforms most rival AI models in fields like coding, mathematics, and science.

Also Read: Elon Musk: Senior Advisor, Not Administrator—White House Addresses DOGE Role in Court

Key Features of Grok 3 AI

Grok 3 introduces two main buttons to streamline users’ experiences:

The “Think” Button: This option uses a mini version of Grok 3 to address simpler tasks and queries.

This option uses a mini version of Grok 3 to address simpler tasks and queries. The “Big Brain” Button: Powered by the full Grok 3 AI, this function is designed to handle more complex queries and problems.

According to xAI, Grok 3 has outperformed rival models, including OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo Mini, Google’s Gemini 2 Flash, and DeepSeek’s R1, in various reasoning tests. One of the benchmarks used to assess the AI models is AIME 2025, a mathematics reasoning test where Grok 3 showed exceptional performance.

New Features and DeepSearch

An exciting addition to Grok 3 is its agentic feature, DeepSearch, which allows users to conduct comprehensive analyses and generate detailed reports. This addition is expected to improve the AI’s capability to assist users in more complex and in-depth tasks.

Voice Mode Delayed

Elon Musk also made an announcement regarding the voice mode for Grok 3. According to a post on X, the voice feature will be delayed by a week as it is still “a little patchy,” but it promises to be a powerful addition to the tool once it is fully operational.

The Future of AI

With the introduction of Grok 3 AI, Elon Musk and X aim to set a new standard in AI technology, providing users with an advanced tool that excels in both performance and task efficiency. As AI tools continue to evolve, Grok 3’s enhanced capabilities may position it as one of the leading platforms in artificial intelligence.