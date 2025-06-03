Hyderabad’s Ramsha Farhan Tops NLSAT-LLB 2025, Bringing Pride to the City

Hyderabad: In a moment of immense pride for Hyderabad, Ramsha Farhan has secured the 1st Rank in NLSAT-LLB 2025, the national-level entrance examination for admission to the prestigious National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore — widely regarded as the top law school in the country.

Ramsha is an alumna of Azim Premji University, Bangalore, where she pursued her undergraduate degree in Liberal Arts. She later went on to complete a Master’s in History and Persian from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

She hails from a family with a strong legacy of intellectual and cultural contributions. Ramsha is the daughter of Ashhar Farhan and Humera Ahmed, co-founders of Lamakaan, Hyderabad’s iconic open cultural space. She is also the granddaughter of the celebrated writer and Padma Shri awardee Jeelani Bano.

Known for her academic excellence and deep social commitment, Ramsha Farhan’s achievement is not just personal but a proud milestone for her city and community. Her success is a testament to the values of education, culture, and progressive thought that her family has championed for decades.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Ramsha and wish her continued success as she embarks on her legal journey at NLSIU.