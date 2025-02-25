Hyderabad’s Water Crisis Worsens: Borewells Dry Up, Groundwater Plummets, Tanker Demand Soars

Hyderabad is witnessing one of its worst drinking water crises, with borewells drying up and groundwater levels plummeting even before the peak summer season. Citizens are increasingly relying on private water tankers as groundwater depletion intensifies across the city.

Sharp Decline in Telangana’s Groundwater Reserves

Reports indicate that Telangana’s groundwater reserves have dropped by 2.88 billion cubic meters, marking one of the steepest declines in the country. Despite Hyderabad receiving 15% excess rainfall, groundwater levels have fallen by 1.33 meters, with areas like Kukatpally recording an alarming 25.90 meters below ground.

Lack of Government Action Raises Concerns

Critics argue that the current Congress-led government has failed to address the crisis. In contrast, previous initiatives such as Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya under the BRS government played a crucial role in ensuring piped drinking water supply and reviving thousands of lakes, preventing water shortages even in summer.

Congress Government Accused of Neglect

Opposition voices claim that the current administration has neglected lake restoration and water management, leading to Hyderabad’s worsening water scarcity. While citizens struggle for essential water needs, the government is accused of prioritizing political agendas over crisis management.

Calls for Immediate Intervention

With Hyderabad on the brink of a severe water crisis, residents and experts are urging immediate intervention to prevent further depletion. The situation demands urgent measures to restore lakes, regulate groundwater usage, and ensure sustainable water supply before summer intensifies the crisis.