Hyderabad: Drug Stores Mislead Customers with Discount Offers

Hyderabad, Telangana: Registered pharmacies and drug stores in Telangana are openly violating regulations by advertising massive discounts on medicines, often ranging from 20% to 80%.

These misleading advertisements, displayed on signboards and banners outside the medical shops, are deceiving customers and violating the Pharmacy Practice Regulations (PPR) 2015, which prohibit such practices.

While the signs promise significant discounts, customers often find that the offers are not applicable to all drugs, leading to disappointment and frustration. Such deceptive advertising violates the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 1945, which specifically prohibit misleading drug promotions. The law imposes severe penalties, including fines and possible license suspension for violators.

Also Read: Telangana ECET 2025 Notification Released: Application Process, Exam Dates, and More

Violations of Pharmacy Practice Regulations

The Pharmacy Practice Regulations (PPR) 2015 clearly state that registered pharmacists must refrain from soliciting or canvassing patients for commercial gain. Displaying such promotional advertisements outside medical shops is not only unethical but also a violation of established guidelines meant to protect patients from deceptive practices.

“Advertising discounts up to 80% on medicines has become a regular practice in Hyderabad, but this is not only unethical, it is misleading to customers,” says Dr. Akula Sanjay Reddy, a senior pharmacologist from Hyderabad. He further emphasized the lack of regulation and the need for strict monitoring by regulatory authorities like the Drug Control Administration (DCA) and the Pharmacy Council.

Impact of Unregulated Practices

The growing trend of offering steep discounts on medicines raises concerns about the flow of substandard and counterfeit drugs into the market. By targeting customers with attractive yet deceptive offers, these pharmacies may be contributing to the circulation of low-quality drugs, potentially putting public health at risk.

Dr. Sanjay Reddy also pointed out that putting an end to such unethical practices would help curb the illegal distribution of sub-standard drugs across Hyderabad and surrounding districts of Telangana.

The Need for Stricter Enforcement

According to Chapter 7 of the PPR, any form of solicitation or advertising by registered pharmacists is considered unethical. It specifically states that pharmacists are prohibited from using their name or status for advertising purposes or publicity, whether individually or collectively. This regulation is in place to ensure that the focus remains on patient welfare rather than profit-making motives.

The rise of misleading drug advertisements outside pharmacies indicates the urgent need for enforcement of Pharmacy Practice Regulations and increased monitoring of medical shops across Telangana to prevent further exploitation of consumers.