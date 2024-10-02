Hydra Demolition Drive Sparks Fury Among Telangana Ministers and High Command

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed strong anger and frustration in response to questions raised by his own party ministers regarding the demolition actions taken under the Hydra initiative. During discussions, he questioned, “Should every decision be communicated to the high command?”

Revanth Reddy is facing internal opposition within his party regarding the demolition of houses belonging to the poor under Hydra. Several ministers have raised concerns about his actions, which have led to increased scrutiny and criticism of the Chief Minister. Reports indicate that senior leaders of the party’s high command in Delhi are taking the matter seriously and have summoned Revanth for discussions.

At a recent cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister faced tough questions from ministers concerning the Hydra initiative. One minister specifically inquired about the purpose of Hydra and questioned why demolitions were being carried out, highlighting the growing public discontent stemming from the failure to implement six promised guarantees.

Ministers at the cabinet meeting expressed their frustration, asking why they were not kept informed, emphasizing their presence and the need for inclusion in decision-making. This line of questioning further aggravated the Chief Minister.

In response to the ministers’ critiques, they pointed out the implications for party strategy, continually questioning the rationale behind the Hydra demolitions and the objectives behind these actions.

This situation has sparked significant political turmoil in Telangana, as the demolition activities under Hydra face mounting public opposition, raising doubts about the decisions made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.