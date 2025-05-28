Hydra Force in Action: GHMC Targets Illegal Constructions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a swift operation, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deployed its Hydra force to demolish unauthorized constructions near Alwyn Chowk Park in Kondapur. The demolition drive was conducted following public complaints reported in Prajavani, the official grievance platform.

According to GHMC officials, the illegal structures were built by encroaching on government-owned land within the park premises. After receiving multiple complaints from local residents, authorities initiated a detailed survey and confirmed violations before moving ahead with the demolition.

Officials stated that the land in question had been illegally occupied and developed, prompting immediate administrative action. The Hydra team was mobilized to remove encroachments and restore the area to its original condition.

హైదరాబాద్:



హైదరాబాద్ లోని కొండాపూర్ లో హైడ్రా కూల్చివేతలు..



ఆల్విన్ చౌక్ ఏరియా జిహెచ్ఎంసి పార్క్ లో

అక్రమ నిర్మాణాలు కూల్చేస్తున్న హైడ్రా ఫోర్స్..



ప్రజావాణిలో స్థానికుల ఫిర్యాదుతో స్పందించిన హైడ్రా..



ప్రభుత్వ స్థలాన్ని కబ్జా చేసి నిర్మించిన వారిపై

చర్యలకు రంగం సిద్ధం… https://t.co/eALHr8wwHn — Telangana Awaaz (@telanganaawaaz) May 28, 2025

The GHMC reiterated its commitment to protecting public spaces and warned that strict action would continue against those attempting to occupy government property unlawfully.

This move is part of GHMC’s ongoing campaign to remove unauthorized constructions across Hyderabad, ensuring legal compliance and maintaining civic infrastructure.