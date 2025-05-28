Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Traffic Relief: Shilpa Layout-2 Flyover Set to Open Soon

Hyderabad: In a major relief for commuters in Hyderabad, the much-awaited Shilpa Layout-2 flyover at the Gachibowli Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction is all set to open in the next two to three days. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to inaugurate the structure by June 2, according to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials.

The flyover, which is a part of the city’s Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), is the 37th major structure to be completed out of the 42 originally planned. This elevated bridge will significantly decongest traffic at the busy Gachibowli junction, benefiting an estimated 30,000 vehicles daily.

Key Benefits of Shilpa Layout-2 Flyover

Direct Access: Motorists can now seamlessly travel from IKEA junction to the ORR and from the ORR to the Biodiversity Junction within just 2 minutes.

Elevated Structure: Constructed at approximately 20 meters above ground level, this is a third-level flyover, making it a standout engineering feat.

Ease for Commuters: The flyover will benefit commuters heading from ORR to Kondapur and Hafizpet, and vice versa, by eliminating the need to halt at the main intersection.

The flyover will benefit commuters heading from ORR to , and vice versa, by eliminating the need to halt at the main intersection. Improved Connectivity: With this flyover, travelers can move between the Botanical Garden Road and the ORR quickly, saving both time and fuel.

Part of the Larger Urban Vision

The Shilpa Layout-1 flyover at the same junction is already operational, enhancing the area’s traffic efficiency. This new addition further strengthens Hyderabad’s infrastructure.

The project is one of 58 works laid out by the new Congress-led Telangana government under the H-City programme, with an estimated cost of ₹7,032 crore. The plans include:

28 Flyovers

13 Underpasses

4 Road Over Bridges (ROBs)

3 Road Under Bridges (RUBs)

10 Road Widening Projects

Most of these have completed the tendering process, and contractors are expected to commence work shortly.