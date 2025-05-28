Suryapet Police Arrest Infant Trafficking Gang Operating Across Multiple States

Suryapet: In a shocking revelation, Suryapet police have busted a major infant trafficking racket that was involved in kidnapping and selling babies from various states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. Acting on specific intelligence, the police arrested a gang that was illegally bringing infants into Telangana and selling them for amounts ranging between ₹3 lakh to ₹7 lakh per child.

The gang consisted of six women and four men, all of whom have been taken into custody. During the operation, police rescued a 16-month-old baby from their possession and handed the child over to Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials.

Gang Involved in Cross-State Child Kidnapping and Sale

According to preliminary investigations, the gang had been kidnapping infants from poor families in other states under false pretenses and transporting them across state lines. The infants were then illegally sold to prospective buyers under the guise of adoption.

This high-profile bust has brought attention to the growing menace of interstate child trafficking and the need for coordinated law enforcement action across regions.

Investigation Underway, More Arrests Likely

Police have launched a deeper investigation to identify other individuals involved and trace the origins of the trafficked infants. Authorities believe this racket has been operating for months, if not longer, and may have sold multiple children before being caught.

Officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to child trafficking to law enforcement agencies.