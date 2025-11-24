HYDRAA Action Storm, 64 Complaints Filed in a Day as Citizens Rise Against Encroachments

Hyderabad: Ordinary citizens across several districts have come forward in large numbers to report land encroachments, blocked drains, occupied public spaces, and illegal constructions at the HYDRAA Prajavani public grievance program held on Monday. A total of 64 complaints were registered between 11 AM and 7:30 PM, highlighting growing public confidence in HYDRAA’s swift action against unauthorized activities.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath personally reviewed all complaints, verified each case using Google Maps, Revenue Department records, and Survey of India maps, and assigned responsibilities to concerned officials. Many complainants expressed relief after receiving clear explanations on how their neighbourhoods changed over the years due to illegal encroachments—and how the issues would now be resolved.

Also Read: Hyderabad Alert, Drinking Water Supply to be Disrupted on Nov 26, Check Full List of Affected Areas

Encroachments by Influential Groups Facing Public Resistance

Residents, who earlier hesitated to raise objections against influential encroachers, are now approaching HYDRAA without fear. Decades-old pending issues involving:

Road encroachments

Park land occupation

Blocked stormwater drains

Tampering of official layouts

…are now being formally reported, with citizens providing layouts, photos, and evidence.

In multiple cases, HYDRAA officials have already initiated corrective measures, giving residents renewed confidence in the system.

Key Complaints Received at HYDRAA Prajavani

1. Medchal–Malkajgiri District (Dundigal – Gajularamaram)

Residents of Vokshit Hill View Colony, spread over 7 acres with nearly 200 families, complained that:

A private construction company blocked the natural stormwater channel that once carried rainwater from the forest area to Bandam Cheruvu .

that once carried rainwater from the forest area to . Builders allegedly demolished municipal pipelines and diverted water flow into residential lanes.

Stagnant floodwater is now causing severe hardship to the colony.

Residents demanded immediate restoration of the original stormwater pathway.

2. Rangareddy District – Hayathnagar (BN Reddy Nagar Division)

About 20 colonies raised concerns regarding:

Kaprai Cheruvu drains being blocked

being blocked Water overflowing into upper residential areas

Downstream Bathula Cheruvu also affected due to closed inlets and damaged channels

Residents urged HYDRAA to address the issue immediately to prevent flooding.

3. Pedda Amberpet Municipality – Pasumamula Village (Survey No. 454)

Plot owners from a 1982-approved layout containing 155 plots complained that:

A neighboring landowner from Survey No. 455 encroached into their layout

encroached into their layout Internal layout roads and plots were merged and occupied

Construction was taken up without approval

Residents requested HYDRA to restore their original layout boundaries.

4. Alwal – Venkatapuram Bank Colony

Locals reported that:

A 372 sq. yard open well , used by residents for public utility purposes, was illegally filled with soil

, used by residents for public utility purposes, was illegally filled with soil A private individual produced allegedly fake documents claiming ownership

GHMC-installed fencing was removed and attempts were made to sell or occupy the land

A false notice board claiming “Property under Bank of India Mortgage” was put up

Residents urged HYDRA to protect the public space.

5. Rangareddy District – Serilingampally Mandal (Survey No. 124/1)

Land oustees complained that:

Over 200 acres of government land earlier allocated to companies and later reclaimed

earlier allocated to companies and later reclaimed Some companies are now trying to re-occupy the land under different names

Illegal attempts to grab the government property are increasing

Residents pleaded for strong intervention to prevent further encroachments.

HYDRA’s Immediate Action and Public Trust

HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath assured complainants that:

Strict action will be taken against all illegal encroachments

Public lands like parks, drains, and roads will be restored

Officials will visit each site and begin corrective measures

Citizens will be regularly updated on progress

Encouraged by rapid resolutions in old cases, more residents are now coming forward to protect public property from powerful encroachers.