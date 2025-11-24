Hyderabad Alert, Drinking Water Supply to be Disrupted on Nov 26, Check Full List of Affected Areas
Hyderabad will face partial disruption in drinking water supply on November 26 due to maintenance at pumping stations. Several divisions under Krishna Phase 1, 2 and 3 will be affected. Consumers are advised to use water carefully.
Hyderabad: Residents across several parts of Hyderabad will experience partial disruption in drinking water supply on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, due to scheduled maintenance works at the Krishna Phase-1, 2 & 3 pumping stations.
Table of Contents
According to the Water Board, electricity supply to the 132 kV substations at Nasarlapally will be temporarily shut down for six hours, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, to replace damaged Current Transformers (CTs) and carry out bulk feeder maintenance. As these substations provide uninterrupted power to the Krishna water pumping systems, the shutdown will impact water flow to several O&M divisions.
📍 Hyderabad: Areas Likely to Face Partial Water Supply Disruption
The following O&M divisions under Krishna Phase-1, 2 & 3 will experience reduced or delayed drinking water supply:
Also Read: Hyderabad Tragedy, Five Workers Injured as Centering Collapses at Sanathnagar ESI Hospital
- Division 1: Charminar
- Division 2: Vinay Nagar
- Division 3: Bojagutta
- Division 4: Red Hills
- Division 5: Narayanaguda
- Division 6: S.R. Nagar
- Division 7: Maredpally
- Division 8: Riyasat Nagar
- Division 9: Kukatpally
- Division 10: Saheb Nagar
- Division 11: Hayathnagar
- Division 13: Sainikpuri
- Division 14: Uppal
- Division 15: Hafeezpet
- Division 16: Rajendranagar
- Division 18: Manikonda
- Division 19: Boduppal
- Division 20: Meerpet
💧 Water Board Advisory to Residents
The Water Board has urged all consumers living in the affected areas to:
- Use water sparingly
- Store sufficient water in advance
- Avoid wastage during the maintenance window
Officials stated that normal supply will resume immediately after restoration of power to the pumping stations.
📰 Conclusion
Residents in multiple zones of Hyderabad are advised to prepare for the partial disruption in drinking water supply on 26 November 2025, as essential maintenance work is undertaken at the Krishna Phase pumping stations. Munsif News 24×7 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if there are any changes to the schedule.
Maintenance at Krishna Phase pumping stations to cause partial disruption in drinking water supply across several Hyderabad divisions on November 26.