Hyderabad Alert, Drinking Water Supply to be Disrupted on Nov 26, Check Full List of Affected Areas

Hyderabad: Residents across several parts of Hyderabad will experience partial disruption in drinking water supply on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, due to scheduled maintenance works at the Krishna Phase-1, 2 & 3 pumping stations.

According to the Water Board, electricity supply to the 132 kV substations at Nasarlapally will be temporarily shut down for six hours, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, to replace damaged Current Transformers (CTs) and carry out bulk feeder maintenance. As these substations provide uninterrupted power to the Krishna water pumping systems, the shutdown will impact water flow to several O&M divisions.

📍 Hyderabad: Areas Likely to Face Partial Water Supply Disruption

The following O&M divisions under Krishna Phase-1, 2 & 3 will experience reduced or delayed drinking water supply:

Division 1: Charminar

Charminar Division 2: Vinay Nagar

Vinay Nagar Division 3: Bojagutta

Bojagutta Division 4: Red Hills

Red Hills Division 5: Narayanaguda

Narayanaguda Division 6: S.R. Nagar

S.R. Nagar Division 7: Maredpally

Maredpally Division 8: Riyasat Nagar

Riyasat Nagar Division 9: Kukatpally

Kukatpally Division 10: Saheb Nagar

Saheb Nagar Division 11: Hayathnagar

Hayathnagar Division 13: Sainikpuri

Sainikpuri Division 14: Uppal

Uppal Division 15: Hafeezpet

Hafeezpet Division 16: Rajendranagar

Rajendranagar Division 18: Manikonda

Manikonda Division 19: Boduppal

Boduppal Division 20: Meerpet

💧 Water Board Advisory to Residents

The Water Board has urged all consumers living in the affected areas to:

Use water sparingly

Store sufficient water in advance

Avoid wastage during the maintenance window

Officials stated that normal supply will resume immediately after restoration of power to the pumping stations.

📰 Conclusion

Residents in multiple zones of Hyderabad are advised to prepare for the partial disruption in drinking water supply on 26 November 2025, as essential maintenance work is undertaken at the Krishna Phase pumping stations. Munsif News 24×7 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if there are any changes to the schedule.

