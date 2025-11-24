HyderabadCrime & Accidents

Hyderabad Tragedy, Five Workers Injured as Centering Collapses at Sanathnagar ESI Hospital

A serious accident occurred at the ESI Hospital in Sanathnagar on Monday when the centering structure collapsed during ongoing renovation works inside the hospital building.

Mohammed Yousuf24 November 2025 - 19:31
Hyderabad: A serious accident occurred at the ESI Hospital in Sanathnagar on Monday when the centering structure collapsed during ongoing renovation works inside the hospital building.

According to initial reports, construction workers were engaged in renovation activities when the temporary centering support suddenly gave way. The collapse caused several workers to fall and get trapped under debris.

At least five workers sustained severe injuries in the incident. Hospital staff and fellow workers immediately rushed to their aid and shifted the injured labourers for medical treatment.

Authorities are assessing the exact cause of the collapse, while safety concerns over the ongoing renovation works have come under focus. Police have arrived at the site and further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited.

