HYDRAA Action Transforms Madhuranagar: Railings Removed, Traffic Chaos Ends After Decades

Hyderabad: In a big relief for residents of Madhuranagar, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has cleared the railings that were blocking a crucial stretch of road over a box drain.

The removal has not only widened the road but also resolved the long-standing issue of traffic congestion and parking woes that plagued the locality for decades.

With the obstruction gone, school buses and ambulances can now move freely without hindrance, significantly improving accessibility and safety in the area.

Elated locals expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath for swiftly responding to their long-pending demand.

Residents believe this decisive action marks the beginning of a new chapter for Madhuranagar, finally restoring smooth passage and bringing much-needed urban relief.