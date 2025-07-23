HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Flood-Prone Areas in Hyderabad, Directs Swift Action to Prevent Waterlogging

Hyderabad: Amid continuous rains in the city, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath conducted a comprehensive inspection of flood-prone areas in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The visit focused on identifying locations vulnerable to waterlogging and ensuring effective monsoon preparedness across departments.

The Commissioner visited several low-lying areas including Miyapur, Kondapur, and Gachibowli, where road inundation has become a recurring issue during heavy rains. Special attention was given to the RUB (Road Under Bridge) at Kothaguda Junction, where rainwater had accumulated recently due to malfunctioning automatic de-watering pumps. Officials informed the Commissioner that the pumps have since been repaired and are now fully operational.

Commissioner Ranganath instructed that HYDRAA pumps be kept readily available at all vulnerable locations to ensure water does not stagnate. He emphasized the importance of coordination between traffic police, monsoon emergency teams, and DRF (Disaster Response Force) units to effectively handle any flooding situation.

He also suggested deploying static teams in flood-prone areas to support traffic police and ensure uninterrupted services during emergencies.

GHMC Commissioner Kiran Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Gajarao Bhupal, and other GHMC officials joined the inspection in the Biodiversity Park area, reviewing spots where water tends to accumulate. The Commissioner stressed the need to ensure stormwater drains on bridges remain free of silt to allow smooth water flow.

The Commissioner later visited Indranagar near Gachibowli, where stagnant water was reported near Gaman Hospital. Residents complained that due to illegal encroachments over a previously existing stormwater drain, floodwater now flows into nearby low-lying areas, causing severe inconvenience.

Taking immediate note, Commissioner Ranganath directed officials to revive the encroached nala (storm drain) and restore its original course to ensure smooth drainage of floodwater.

He also instructed the teams to remove accumulated silt immediately after heavy rainfall, as large quantities of it are being washed down with floodwater, further clogging the drainage system.

Commissioner Ranganath concluded his visit by urging all concerned departments to remain on high alert throughout the monsoon season and work in coordination to prevent traffic disruptions and flood-related hardships for the public.