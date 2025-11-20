Tension in Shastripuram as HYDRAA Cracks Down on Unauthorized Constructions Near Bam Rukunuddaula Lake

Hyderabad: Officials from HYDRAA carried out a significant demolition operation on Thursday in Shastripuram Kings Colony, located under the jurisdiction of the Mailardevpally Police Station. The action targeted a series of illegal constructions reportedly built within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of the historic Bam Rukunuddaula Lake.

According to authorities, several unauthorised structures had been raised in violation of lake protection norms. HYDRAA teams, accompanied by police personnel, demolished the encroachments on-site as part of their ongoing drive to safeguard water bodies across the city.

The operation was not without tension, as heated arguments broke out between encroachers and HYDRAA officials during the demolition. Anticipating resistance, police had already deployed adequate forces in the area, ensuring that the situation remained under control and the drive continued without major disruption.

Officials reiterated that no illegal construction will be allowed in FTL or buffer zones of Hyderabad’s lakes, adding that similar enforcement actions will persist to protect natural water bodies and prevent further encroachments.