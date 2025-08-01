HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath Launches City-Wide Action Plan to Revive Lakes and Clear Encroachments

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath on Friday visited various areas of the city to review the condition of drains, ponds, and roads. He issued clear instructions to ensure uninterrupted water flow in drains and called for immediate attention to the expansion of the Bora Banda High Tension Road.

The Commissioner inspected the Bora Banda and Sunnam Charu areas and reviewed the ongoing sewage diversion works. He directed that the drains be constructed in such a way that rainwater flows directly into Sunnam Charu, while sewage is diverted through separate drainage lines.

Residents complained about new sheds built illegally by encroaching on the drain in Padmavati Nagar. The Commissioner ordered the immediate removal of these unauthorized structures as per regulations. Illegal encroachments on the high-tension road were also pointed out, and he instructed officials to remove them and proceed with road widening.

Commissioner Ranganath emphasized that the proper expansion of drains and roads, along with the full development of Sunnam Charu, would contribute to a healthier environment in the area.

On this occasion, corporators Baba Fasiuddin and Sabiha Begum welcomed the developmental works and requested swift action on drain expansion. Locals suggested that constructing a road from the upper side of Sunnam Charu would provide easy access to the 100-feet road at Ayyappa Society. The Commissioner assured that the suggestion would be considered.

Commissioner Ranganath also visited Musaikunta and Gosaikunta ponds in Gachibowli. After reviewing the relevant records, he ordered their full-scale development.

Later, he inspected the Chintalakunta area in Vanasthalipuram, where he reviewed the under-construction underground drainage system. GHMC officials reported that 70% of the project work has been completed. Residents previously complained of water stagnation in the area due to the inadequacy of the old drainage system.

The Commissioner inspected the drain leading to the Meerpet Pedda Cheruvu (Big Pond). Previously, the management of Mallareddy Function Hall had encroached upon the drain. However, following intervention by HYDRAA officials, the encroachment was removed, and expansion work was initiated. The drain is now being widened to 4 meters, with a 2-meter buffer zone on both sides.

Commissioner Ranganath also inspected Padacharu and Hindasagar ponds near Bandlaguda and Jalapalli, respectively. He stated that no encroachments would be tolerated. In response to complaints, a drone survey will be conducted to capture images of the ponds’ current conditions. The Full Tank Level (FTL) will be determined based on Gram records, NRSC data, and Survey of India maps.