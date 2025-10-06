HYDRAA Receives 41 Complaints Over Illegal Layouts and Encroachments in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A total of 41 complaints were registered during the ‘HYDRAA Prajavani’ grievance program on Monday, highlighting widespread issues related to illegal layouts, encroachments on public roads, and unauthorized use of open spaces meant for parks.

Several residents alleged that roads in layouts lacking official permissions are being systematically encroached upon. Streets that were originally planned to be 60 feet wide have reportedly narrowed due to makeshift shops and unauthorized constructions on either side. Citizens also claimed they were threatened or attacked when they tried to raise objections or ask encroachers to vacate.

GHMC Commissioner A.V. Ranganath took note of these complaints and cautioned citizens against purchasing plots in unapproved layouts. He advised homebuyers to ensure that the layouts have approvals from HMDA or DTCP to avoid future disputes. Such approved layouts, he said, maintain proper provisions for roads, parks, and public spaces.

Among the cases brought to HYDRAA Prajavani, residents from the Enrich area in Bollaram Municipality urged officials to prevent encroachments on the Warakunta Lake located in Survey No. 83. Complaints were also received from Bachupally Mandal, where locals reported that government land in Nizampet (Survey No. 233/15) was being illegally occupied. In another case, a resident from Jawaharnagar village in Kapra mandal claimed that a piece of land once allotted to his father, an army serviceman, had been taken over by locals.

Out of the 41 complaints, a majority pertained to the encroachment of roads and parks. Commissioner Ranganath has assigned the responsibility of resolving these grievances to the concerned zonal and municipal officers.

In Serilingampally mandal, residents of Ayyappa Society in Madhapur complained that a 60-foot-wide main road had been reduced in size due to commercial encroachments. They alleged that despite a High Court order directing removal of the structures, some individuals have rebuilt them and even threatened residents who opposed the illegal activity. The complainants also claimed that the encroachers were demanding ₹40 lakh to vacate the space.

In Medchal district’s Burampet village, locals reported that a government-owned road spanning nearly one kilometer and 60 meters in width was being diverted to benefit nearby ventures. They demanded immediate intervention to halt the encroachments.

Residents from Adityanagar and Balaji Nagar in Hayathnagar mandal complained about two link roads and a park site being illegally taken over. The Adityanagar Residents Welfare Association urged the authorities to protect public amenities from being seized by private entities.

Meanwhile, in Medipally mandal’s Saipriya Nagar, citizens alleged that a park area measuring 2,000 square yards within a 2,500-plot layout was converted into residential plots and sold. They requested the municipal authorities to investigate and restore the area to its designated use.

The HYDRAA Commissioner assured that each complaint would be reviewed and directed officials to take swift action against those responsible for the illegal encroachments.