Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar Visits Madannapet PS, Emphasises ‘People Welfare Policing’

Hyderabad: The newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, Sri V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, made his first official visit to the Madannapet Police Station on Monday after assuming charge.

During his visit, the Commissioner reviewed the overall functioning of the police station, including the progress of ongoing investigations, law and order conditions, and the communal situation in the area. He also interacted with the station staff, enquiring about their duties, attendance, and discipline, while personally inspecting station records.

Addressing officers, Sajjanar announced that Hyderabad City Police would be implementing a new initiative called People Welfare Policing, designed to strengthen community trust and enhance public safety.

He explained that the initiative would focus on multiple aspects — maintaining peace and order, improving road and traffic safety, ensuring protection of women and children, using Artificial Intelligence in policing, tackling cyber and financial crimes, and offering 24/7 citizen services. He further highlighted that the welfare of police personnel remains a top priority.

“Building public trust in the police force is our foremost responsibility,” the Commissioner said. “Every officer must perform their duties with commitment and discipline. Those who excel will be recognised and rewarded, while any misconduct will invite strict disciplinary action.”

Sajjanar also directed officers to treat every petitioner who approaches a police station with respect and empathy. He emphasised that complainants must feel assured that justice is being delivered and insisted on the timely registration of FIRs, especially in cases related to women. “Investigations must be swift, and charge sheets should be filed without delay,” he added.

During the visit, Sri Azeemuddin Farooq, father of Sumayya, the recent murder victim, met the Commissioner and expressed appreciation for the quick and efficient handling of the case and the prompt arrest of the accused.

Later, the Commissioner toured sensitive areas of Madannapet, inspected police pickets, and reviewed CCTV surveillance systems to assess the preparedness of local police. He also interacted with residents, listening to their concerns and assuring them of the department’s commitment to their safety.

The visit was attended by senior officers including Sri Tafseer Iqubal, IPS (Joint Commissioner – Law & Order), Smt. Apoorva Rao, IPS (DCP – Special Branch), Sri S. Chaitanya Kumar, IPS (DCP – South East Zone), Sri K. Srikanth (Addl. DCP), ACP Venkat Reddy, and Inspectors Anjaneyulu and Srinu Naik, among others.