HYDRAA Receives 52 Complaints in a Day as Encroachments Surge Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Illegal encroachments continue to trouble residents across the city, prompting a flood of complaints to HYDRAA. As many as 52 grievances were filed during the Prajavani public interaction session on Monday, highlighting widespread concerns—from blocked roads to grabbed community spaces.

According to the complaints, individuals in several areas are occupying public lands as they please. Residents alleged that at dead-end colonies, open spaces are being taken over, while in older layouts, original boundaries are being erased. Parks, community utility spaces, and even temple-designated lands are reportedly under threat.

One such grievance came from representatives of the Sri Govindaraju Swamy Temple in Jagadgirigutta, who said that even the sacred bathing area (koneru) and other temple-related spaces were encroached upon.

In Kukatpally’s Ellammabanda, locals complained that sewage from Pragatinagar is flowing into the Ellamma Kunta lake. They requested that drainage diversion works be expedited and nearby encroachments cleared immediately.

Residents of Ayyappa Colony in Samshabad Village and R.R. Nagar reported that parks and 4,794 sq. yards of land reserved for public amenities in Survey Nos. 748 and 749 had been illegally occupied.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath reviewed all 52 complaints and instructed respective field officers to conduct immediate site inspections and submit detailed reports.

Major Complaints Filed

Boundary Violations in Pragatinagar

Representatives of the Pragatinagar Lakeview Colony Welfare Association requested an official survey to demarcate the lake borders. They alleged that private individuals were conducting unauthorized surveys and marking boundaries at will. When questioned, residents claimed cases were filed against them in retaliation. They urged HYDRAA to intervene to prevent local disputes and restore clarity.

Encroachments in Silicon Country Layout

Residents of the Silicon Country layout in Serilingampally complained that out of 162 plots, even the 24-ft internal road had been narrowed to 16 ft after builders allowed commercial establishments to encroach upon it. They further alleged that the builders extended construction into government land and apartment common areas, occupying up to 3,320 sq. yards illegally.

Barricades in Amberpet and Golnaka

Residents of Sri Venkateswara Nagar Basti reported that barricades placed across the road were blocking access completely. They stated that unauthorized businesses in the residential zone were causing inconvenience and demanded immediate removal of the barriers.

Encroachment Cleared in Old Alwal, But Residents Seek Protection

In Jonnabanda village of Medchal–Malkajgiri district, part of a 9.61-acre land parcel allocated for a park and public utilities in Ganga Avenue had been encroached upon but was recently cleared by HYDRAA. Residents requested fencing and installation of HYDRAA boards to prevent re-encroachment.

They also reported that Road No. 4 leading to Aravind Enclave had been illegally blocked with a wall and urged authorities to remove it.