HYDRAA Launches Major Demolition Drive, Clears Illegal Constructions in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: In a major enforcement action, the HYDRAA task force carried out extensive demolition operations in Gachibowli on Monday, targeting several structures alleged to have been built on encroached government land. The drive followed complaints accusing the management of Sandhya Convention Hall of occupying public property and raising unauthorized buildings within the Fertilizers Corporation of India Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FCI) layout.

Acting on the High Court’s directives, HYDRAA teams moved in with heavy cranes and demolition machinery, clearing multiple illegal constructions that had reportedly been raised by blocking designated roads and open spaces. Local police coordinated closely with the task force, putting in place strict security measures to ensure the operation proceeded without disruption.

According to officials, a five-storey building constructed across a 40-ft road using an iron framework was dismantled, restoring the traffic corridor. The Mango Food Court and UNO Food Court—both accused of encroaching upon the same 40-ft road—were also demolished. A petrol bunk that had extended into the road was partially pulled down.

In addition, nearly 40 food containers and Chinese food stalls set up across two different 25-ft roads were removed. HYDRAA teams also demolished cellar ramps of a hospital building that had allegedly intruded into a 40-ft stretch. In total, illegal structures at seven points within the layout were cleared, and road boundaries were re-marked to bring the area back to its original plan.

Residents and plot owners in the FCI layout expressed relief, stating that the demolition has restored long-blocked access roads and addressed long-standing grievances. Many had approached the Telangana High Court claiming that their plots had been encroached upon and internal layout roads altered.

The court, taking a serious view of the allegations against Sandhya Sridhar Rao, ordered immediate corrective action. HYDRAA officials, following the instructions, executed the operation swiftly and indicated that similar action would be taken anywhere illegal constructions are identified.

Officials added that the task force will continue to respond promptly to complaints, as part of an ongoing effort to curb unauthorized structures across the city.