HYDRAA Removes Encroachments at Durgam Cheruvu, Reclaims 5 Acres of Lake Land in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a major step to protect urban water bodies, HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) has taken strict action against illegal encroachments at Durgam Cheruvu, popularly known as the Secret Lake. The operation led to the removal of nearly five acres of encroached lake land on the Madhapur–Inorbit Mall side, bringing relief to environmentalists and residents.

Illegal Parking Hub Cleared, Fencing Put Up

Officials found that the encroached area was being filled with soil and used as a parking space, generating rents of up to ₹50 lakh per month. HYDRAA immediately:

Cleared all parked vehicles

Stopped the illegal parking activity

Installed temporary fencing

Initiated steps to remove dumped soil and restore the lake area

Action After Public Complaint

The crackdown followed a complaint received through Praja Vani. Acting on it, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath ordered a field-level inquiry involving concerned departments. After verification confirmed the encroachments, HYDRAA teams carried out the removal drive on Tuesday.

Satellite Images Expose Shrinking Lake

Satellite imagery provided by NRSC clearly shows how Durgam Cheruvu has steadily shrunk over the decades due to encroachments:

Original lake area: 160 acres

Present lake area: 116 acres

Encroachments till 1976: 29 acres

1995–2000: Additional 10 acres lost

2000 to present: Around 5 more acres encroached

These images reveal how soil dumping and gradual land filling ate into the Full Tank Level (FTL) of the lake year after year.

Historic Lake Under Threat

Durgam Cheruvu once supplied drinking water to the Golconda fort royal family and was known for its clean waters amid surrounding hills. Over time, unchecked encroachments and sewage inflows turned this scenic lake into a polluted zone, despite being located in the heart of the IT corridor.

Encroachments Blocking Development Works

The illegally occupied land also became a hurdle for:

Lake rejuvenation works

Proposed walking track construction

Environmental restoration projects

Officials noted that a public representative is now claiming ownership of the encroached land, despite no valid land records. Alarmingly, the claimed land area has been increasing every year.

HYDRAA Intensifies Lake Protection Drive

According to officials, HMDA had already notified the lake area as 160.7 acres in 2014 through a preliminary notification. HYDRAA is now working with:

NRSC

Survey of India

Revenue department records

to accurately determine lake boundaries and remove all remaining encroachments.

The removal of encroachments at Durgam Cheruvu marks a strong message from HYDRAA against land grabbing of lakes in Hyderabad. Authorities said the drive will continue until the lake is fully protected and restored, ensuring long-term environmental and public benefits.

