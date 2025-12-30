HYDRAA Removes Encroachments at Durgam Cheruvu, Reclaims 5 Acres of Lake Land in Hyderabad
HYDRA removes five acres of illegal encroachments at Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad, fencing lake land and acting on satellite evidence of shrinking lake area.
Hyderabad: In a major step to protect urban water bodies, HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) has taken strict action against illegal encroachments at Durgam Cheruvu, popularly known as the Secret Lake. The operation led to the removal of nearly five acres of encroached lake land on the Madhapur–Inorbit Mall side, bringing relief to environmentalists and residents.
Illegal Parking Hub Cleared, Fencing Put Up
Officials found that the encroached area was being filled with soil and used as a parking space, generating rents of up to ₹50 lakh per month. HYDRAA immediately:
- Cleared all parked vehicles
- Stopped the illegal parking activity
- Installed temporary fencing
- Initiated steps to remove dumped soil and restore the lake area
Action After Public Complaint
The crackdown followed a complaint received through Praja Vani. Acting on it, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath ordered a field-level inquiry involving concerned departments. After verification confirmed the encroachments, HYDRAA teams carried out the removal drive on Tuesday.
Satellite Images Expose Shrinking Lake
Satellite imagery provided by NRSC clearly shows how Durgam Cheruvu has steadily shrunk over the decades due to encroachments:
- Original lake area: 160 acres
- Present lake area: 116 acres
- Encroachments till 1976: 29 acres
- 1995–2000: Additional 10 acres lost
- 2000 to present: Around 5 more acres encroached
These images reveal how soil dumping and gradual land filling ate into the Full Tank Level (FTL) of the lake year after year.
Historic Lake Under Threat
Durgam Cheruvu once supplied drinking water to the Golconda fort royal family and was known for its clean waters amid surrounding hills. Over time, unchecked encroachments and sewage inflows turned this scenic lake into a polluted zone, despite being located in the heart of the IT corridor.
Encroachments Blocking Development Works
The illegally occupied land also became a hurdle for:
- Lake rejuvenation works
- Proposed walking track construction
- Environmental restoration projects
Officials noted that a public representative is now claiming ownership of the encroached land, despite no valid land records. Alarmingly, the claimed land area has been increasing every year.
HYDRAA Intensifies Lake Protection Drive
According to officials, HMDA had already notified the lake area as 160.7 acres in 2014 through a preliminary notification. HYDRAA is now working with:
- NRSC
- Survey of India
- Revenue department records
to accurately determine lake boundaries and remove all remaining encroachments.
The removal of encroachments at Durgam Cheruvu marks a strong message from HYDRAA against land grabbing of lakes in Hyderabad. Authorities said the drive will continue until the lake is fully protected and restored, ensuring long-term environmental and public benefits.
