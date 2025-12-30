How to Check Your Name in Telangana SIR 2002 Voter List Online: Step-by-Step Guide

Hyderabad: If you want to check whether your name is included in the Telangana SIR 2002 voter list, the process is now simple and completely online. The Telangana government has provided an easy digital facility that allows citizens to verify old voter records from the comfort of their homes, without visiting any government office.

The SIR 2002 list, also known as the Special Intensive Revision 2002, is an important voter database prepared during the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. Many people are now checking this list to verify voter details ahead of upcoming elections.

What Is the SIR 2002 Voter List?

The SIR 2002 voter list was prepared in 2002 after a detailed door-to-door verification exercise by election officials. During this process:

Voter names were verified and corrected

House and address details were recorded

Electoral roll data was systematically updated

The list includes important voter details such as part number, serial number, house number, and EPIC (Voter ID) number.

Official Website to Check SIR 2002 List

Citizens can check their voter details through the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana.

Website:

ceotelangana.nic.in

Step-by-Step Process to Check Name in SIR 2002 List

Follow these simple steps to search your voter details online:

Open your mobile or computer browser Visit ceotelangana.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “SIR-2002” option On the next page, select “Electoral Search” A search form will open with multiple search options

Ways to Search Your Voter Details

You can search your name in the SIR 2002 list using any of the following methods:

By Name: Enter your full name or part of your name

Enter your full name or part of your name By House Number: Use your house or door number

Use your house or door number By EPIC Number: Enter your 10-digit Voter ID number for accurate results

Enter your 10-digit Voter ID number for accurate results By Part & Serial Number: If you know your constituency part number or serial number

After entering the required details, click on the Search button. If your name is listed in the SIR 2002 database, your complete voter information will be displayed on the screen.

Why Checking the SIR 2002 List Is Important

Verifying your name in the SIR 2002 list helps in:

Confirming old voter records

Correcting constituency-related details

Avoiding issues during elections

Ensuring voter data accuracy before polls

Timely verification can prevent last-minute problems during the electoral process.

Growing Public Interest in Voter Record Verification

Public interest in checking voter records has increased significantly in Telangana. To address this, the government has made voter verification easy, transparent, and online, helping citizens avoid unnecessary visits to government offices.

With the online facility provided by the Telangana government, checking your name in the SIR 2002 voter list has become quick and hassle-free. Citizens are advised to verify their voter details early to stay prepared for upcoming elections and avoid any inconvenience.

