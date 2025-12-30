M. Ramesh IPS Joins as Cyberabad Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty Takes Charge in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: In a significant administrative move aimed at strengthening law enforcement, the Telangana government has restructured the policing system in and around Hyderabad by creating four separate police commissionerates—Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, and Future City. As part of this overhaul, senior IPS officers have been assigned new responsibilities to lead the revamped units.

M. Ramesh IPS Takes Charge as Cyberabad Police Commissioner

Senior IPS officer M. Ramesh, a 2005-batch officer, has assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad. Prior to this appointment, he served as Inspector General of Police (Logistics), where he played a key role in strengthening police infrastructure and operational support.

With Cyberabad covering major IT corridors, industrial hubs, and rapidly growing urban zones, officials said the appointment is expected to enhance specialised policing, crime control, and public safety in the region.

Also Read: Hyderabad Policing Revamp, Four New Police Commissionerate Announced, IPS Officers Get New Roles

Avinash Mohanty IPS Appointed Malkajgiri Police Commissioner

Meanwhile, Avinash Mohanty IPS has taken charge as the first Commissioner of Police of the newly formed Malkajgiri Commissionerate. The creation of the Malkajgiri unit marks a major change, as it replaces the earlier Rachakonda framework and focuses on suburban and eastern parts of the Hyderabad metropolitan area.

Police officials said the new commissionerate will help ensure better supervision, quicker response times, and improved law and order management in fast-expanding residential zones.

Why Telangana Created New Police Commissionerates

According to officials, the restructuring was driven by:

Rapid urban expansion

Rising population density

Increasing need for zone-specific and specialised policing

The new structure is designed to improve administrative efficiency and ensure focused attention on different policing challenges across the Hyderabad region.

Four Police Commissionerates in Hyderabad Region

The newly formed commissionerates include:

Hyderabad Commissionerate – Core city and sensitive installations

– Core city and sensitive installations Cyberabad Commissionerate – IT corridors and industrial areas

– IT corridors and industrial areas Malkajgiri Commissionerate – Suburban and eastern zones

– Suburban and eastern zones Future City Commissionerate – Emerging urban development areas

With the appointment of M. Ramesh as Cyberabad Police Commissioner and Avinash Mohanty as Malkajgiri Police Commissioner, Telangana has taken a major step toward modern, efficient, and decentralised policing. Officials believe the new structure will significantly strengthen law enforcement and public safety in the Hyderabad metropolitan region.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for more Information.