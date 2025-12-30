Hyderabad Policing Revamp, Four New Police Commissionerate Announced, IPS Officers Get New Roles

Hyderabad: In a major administrative reform, the Telangana government has restructured the policing system in and around Hyderabad by creating four separate police commissionerates—Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, and Future City. This move replaces the earlier framework that included the Rachakonda Commissionerate and aims to improve law enforcement efficiency amid rapid urban growth.

Officials said the decision was taken due to urban expansion, rising population density, and the growing need for specialised policing in different zones of the Hyderabad metropolitan region.

Why the New Police Commissionerates Were Created

With Hyderabad expanding rapidly, authorities felt that a single policing structure was no longer sufficient. The new setup is expected to ensure:

Faster response to crime

Better administrative control

Zone-specific and specialised policing

Improved security for economic and strategic hubs

Areas Covered Under the New Police Commissionerates

Hyderabad Commissionerate

This unit will focus on the core city areas, including the State Assembly, Secretariat, major government offices, sensitive installations, and key infrastructure such as the RGIA airport zone.

Cyberabad Commissionerate

Cyberabad will continue to oversee major IT corridors and industrial hubs, including:

Gachibowli

Financial District

Madhapur

Raidurg

Patancheru

Genome Valley

These areas are among the biggest economic drivers of Telangana.

Malkajgiri Commissionerate

The former Rachakonda Commissionerate has been reorganised and renamed as the Malkajgiri Commissionerate, covering eastern and northeastern suburbs such as:

Malkajgiri

Uppal

Nacharam

Ghatkesar

Medipally

Keesara and nearby localities

Future City Commissionerate

This new commissionerate will handle emerging and planned urban development zones on the outskirts of Hyderabad, which are expected to witness major growth in the coming years.

Yadadri-Bhongir District

Yadadri-Bhongir has been removed from the commissionerate system and will function independently as a district police unit, headed by an IPS officer in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).

IPS Officers Transferred After Police Reorganisation

Following the restructuring, the state government has issued orders transferring senior IPS officers and assigning them new responsibilities. The orders were released by Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao.

Key appointments include:

G. Sudheer Babu , previously Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, has been appointed Commissioner of Police, Future City . He is a 2001-batch IPS officer.

, previously Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, has been appointed . He is a 2001-batch IPS officer. Avenash Mohanty , who was serving as Cyberabad SP , has been transferred as Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri .

, who was serving as , has been transferred as . Akshanshu Yadav has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Yadadri-Bhongir district . He earlier served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in the same district and will now take charge as SP for the first time.

has been appointed . He earlier served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in the same district and will now take charge as SP for the first time. M. Ramesh, who was working as Inspector General of Police (Provisioning and Logistics), has been posted as Cyberabad SP.

Government’s Objective

According to the Telangana government, these changes are aimed at making the police system stronger, more efficient, and better managed, keeping in view Hyderabad’s fast-growing urban and economic landscape.

The creation of four dedicated police commissionerates in Hyderabad and surrounding areas marks a significant step toward modernising policing in Telangana. With clearer jurisdiction, specialised focus areas, and fresh leadership, the new structure is expected to enhance public safety and law enforcement efficiency across the region.

