Hyderabad Policing Revamp, Four New Police Commissionerate Announced, IPS Officers Get New Roles
Telangana revamps Hyderabad policing by creating four police commissionerates—Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Future City. IPS officers transferred.
Hyderabad: In a major administrative reform, the Telangana government has restructured the policing system in and around Hyderabad by creating four separate police commissionerates—Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, and Future City. This move replaces the earlier framework that included the Rachakonda Commissionerate and aims to improve law enforcement efficiency amid rapid urban growth.
Officials said the decision was taken due to urban expansion, rising population density, and the growing need for specialised policing in different zones of the Hyderabad metropolitan region.
Why the New Police Commissionerates Were Created
With Hyderabad expanding rapidly, authorities felt that a single policing structure was no longer sufficient. The new setup is expected to ensure:
- Faster response to crime
- Better administrative control
- Zone-specific and specialised policing
- Improved security for economic and strategic hubs
Areas Covered Under the New Police Commissionerates
Hyderabad Commissionerate
This unit will focus on the core city areas, including the State Assembly, Secretariat, major government offices, sensitive installations, and key infrastructure such as the RGIA airport zone.
Cyberabad Commissionerate
Cyberabad will continue to oversee major IT corridors and industrial hubs, including:
- Gachibowli
- Financial District
- Madhapur
- Raidurg
- Patancheru
- Genome Valley
These areas are among the biggest economic drivers of Telangana.
Malkajgiri Commissionerate
The former Rachakonda Commissionerate has been reorganised and renamed as the Malkajgiri Commissionerate, covering eastern and northeastern suburbs such as:
- Malkajgiri
- Uppal
- Nacharam
- Ghatkesar
- Medipally
- Keesara and nearby localities
Future City Commissionerate
This new commissionerate will handle emerging and planned urban development zones on the outskirts of Hyderabad, which are expected to witness major growth in the coming years.
Yadadri-Bhongir District
Yadadri-Bhongir has been removed from the commissionerate system and will function independently as a district police unit, headed by an IPS officer in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).
IPS Officers Transferred After Police Reorganisation
Following the restructuring, the state government has issued orders transferring senior IPS officers and assigning them new responsibilities. The orders were released by Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao.
Key appointments include:
- G. Sudheer Babu, previously Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, has been appointed Commissioner of Police, Future City. He is a 2001-batch IPS officer.
- Avenash Mohanty, who was serving as Cyberabad SP, has been transferred as Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri.
- Akshanshu Yadav has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Yadadri-Bhongir district. He earlier served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in the same district and will now take charge as SP for the first time.
- M. Ramesh, who was working as Inspector General of Police (Provisioning and Logistics), has been posted as Cyberabad SP.
Government’s Objective
According to the Telangana government, these changes are aimed at making the police system stronger, more efficient, and better managed, keeping in view Hyderabad’s fast-growing urban and economic landscape.
The creation of four dedicated police commissionerates in Hyderabad and surrounding areas marks a significant step toward modernising policing in Telangana. With clearer jurisdiction, specialised focus areas, and fresh leadership, the new structure is expected to enhance public safety and law enforcement efficiency across the region.
