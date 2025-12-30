Hyderabad

Deer Meat Racket Busted in Attapur, 15 Kg Seized, One Arrested Under Wildlife Act

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 December 2025 - 15:11
Rangareddy: A major deer meat smuggling case in Attapur has created panic in Hyderabad after SOT police arrested a man for illegally selling deer meat in the city. Acting on credible information, police seized 15 kilograms of deer meat, along with deer skin, head, and cash, during the operation.

Illegal Deer Meat Sale Exposed in Suleman Nagar

The incident took place under the Attapur Police Station limits, specifically in Suleman Nagar. The accused, identified as Mohammed Irfanuddin, was caught while allegedly selling deer meat illegally.

According to police officials, the accused brought the meat from Pebberu to Hyderabad and slaughtered the animal locally before selling it.

Seized Items During Police Operation

During the raid, SOT police recovered the following items from the accused:

  • 15 kg of deer meat
  • Deer skin and head
  • ₹3,500 in cash
  • Tools allegedly used for illegal slaughter

Police revealed that the meat was being sold at ₹800 per kg, violating wildlife protection laws.

Case Handed Over to Attapur Police

After the arrest, SOT police handed over the accused to Attapur police for further action. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, and an investigation is currently underway.

Police Warn Against Wildlife Crimes

Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in wildlife crimes, including illegal hunting, transport, and sale of protected animal meat.

Key Highlights

  • Deer meat racket busted in Attapur
  • Accused arrested with 15 kg deer meat
  • Meat sold at ₹800 per kg
  • Case registered under Wildlife Protection Act
  • Investigation in progress

The bust has once again highlighted the need for vigilance against illegal wildlife trade in Hyderabad. Police have urged citizens to report suspicious activities involving wildlife meat to help protect endangered species.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
