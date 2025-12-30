Deer Meat Racket Busted in Attapur, 15 Kg Seized, One Arrested Under Wildlife Act

Rangareddy: A major deer meat smuggling case in Attapur has created panic in Hyderabad after SOT police arrested a man for illegally selling deer meat in the city. Acting on credible information, police seized 15 kilograms of deer meat, along with deer skin, head, and cash, during the operation.

Illegal Deer Meat Sale Exposed in Suleman Nagar

The incident took place under the Attapur Police Station limits, specifically in Suleman Nagar. The accused, identified as Mohammed Irfanuddin, was caught while allegedly selling deer meat illegally.

According to police officials, the accused brought the meat from Pebberu to Hyderabad and slaughtered the animal locally before selling it.

Seized Items During Police Operation

During the raid, SOT police recovered the following items from the accused:

15 kg of deer meat

Deer skin and head

₹3,500 in cash

Tools allegedly used for illegal slaughter

Police revealed that the meat was being sold at ₹800 per kg, violating wildlife protection laws.

Case Handed Over to Attapur Police

After the arrest, SOT police handed over the accused to Attapur police for further action. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, and an investigation is currently underway.

Police Warn Against Wildlife Crimes

Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in wildlife crimes, including illegal hunting, transport, and sale of protected animal meat.

The bust has once again highlighted the need for vigilance against illegal wildlife trade in Hyderabad. Police have urged citizens to report suspicious activities involving wildlife meat to help protect endangered species.

