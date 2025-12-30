Deer Meat Racket Busted in Attapur, 15 Kg Seized, One Arrested Under Wildlife Act
Attapur police bust illegal deer meat sale in Hyderabad. SOT police seize 15 kg deer meat, skin and head, register case under Wildlife Protection Act.
Rangareddy: A major deer meat smuggling case in Attapur has created panic in Hyderabad after SOT police arrested a man for illegally selling deer meat in the city. Acting on credible information, police seized 15 kilograms of deer meat, along with deer skin, head, and cash, during the operation.
Illegal Deer Meat Sale Exposed in Suleman Nagar
The incident took place under the Attapur Police Station limits, specifically in Suleman Nagar. The accused, identified as Mohammed Irfanuddin, was caught while allegedly selling deer meat illegally.
According to police officials, the accused brought the meat from Pebberu to Hyderabad and slaughtered the animal locally before selling it.
Seized Items During Police Operation
During the raid, SOT police recovered the following items from the accused:
- 15 kg of deer meat
- Deer skin and head
- ₹3,500 in cash
- Tools allegedly used for illegal slaughter
Police revealed that the meat was being sold at ₹800 per kg, violating wildlife protection laws.
Case Handed Over to Attapur Police
After the arrest, SOT police handed over the accused to Attapur police for further action. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, and an investigation is currently underway.
Police Warn Against Wildlife Crimes
Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in wildlife crimes, including illegal hunting, transport, and sale of protected animal meat.
Key Highlights
- Deer meat racket busted in Attapur
- Accused arrested with 15 kg deer meat
- Meat sold at ₹800 per kg
- Case registered under Wildlife Protection Act
- Investigation in progress
The bust has once again highlighted the need for vigilance against illegal wildlife trade in Hyderabad. Police have urged citizens to report suspicious activities involving wildlife meat to help protect endangered species.
