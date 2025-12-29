HYDRAA Saves 1,000 Sq Yards Park in Madinaguda, ₹13 Crore Public Land Secured

In a major action against illegal encroachments, HYDRAA has successfully protected a 1,000 square yards public park in Madinaguda village, Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district. The land, valued at nearly ₹13 crore, was illegally occupied despite being officially earmarked for public use.

Park Land Encroached Despite Legal Approval

The park land falls under Survey No. 23 in Ushodaya Enclave, a layout that had received HUDA approval. As per records, the 1,000 sq yards plot was specifically reserved for a park and was officially handed over to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation through a registered gift deed.

However, a local individual allegedly encroached upon the land and constructed a precast boundary wall, effectively blocking public access to the park.

Residents’ Struggle for Park Protection

Residents of Ushodaya Enclave have been demanding restoration of the park for a long time. Despite clear documentation proving the land was meant for public use, local authorities failed to act, forcing residents to approach HYDRAA through the Prajavani grievance mechanism.

HYDRAA Acts on Prajavani Complaint

Following the complaint, HYDRAA officials conducted a joint field inspection along with Revenue and GHMC officials. After verifying land records and layout approvals, HYDRAA conclusively established that the land was meant exclusively for a public park.

On Monday, HYDRAA:

Demolished the illegal precast wall

Installed fencing around the entire park land

Put up official HYDRAA boards declaring the land as a protected public park

Public Asset Restored

Officials stated that fencing has been installed to prevent future encroachments and to ensure the land remains available for public use. The action has brought relief to local residents, who welcomed HYDRAA’s swift intervention.

The case once again highlights HYDRAA’s growing role in protecting public assets, parks, and government land across Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

Citizens Laud Action Against Encroachment

Local residents praised the operation, saying the park is essential for children, senior citizens, and community well-being. They urged authorities to ensure similar action in other colonies facing encroachment threats.

