HYDRAA Strikes Back: 2,500 Sq Yards of Government Land Reclaimed in Bold Operation

In a significant enforcement operation, the Hyderabad Development and Regulatory Authority (HYDRAA) successfully reclaimed 2,500 square yards of government land in Kandikal village, Bandlaguda mandal, by removing illegal encroachments on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

HYDRAA’s Swift Action Against Illegal Encroachment

The land in question, located under Survey Numbers 303 and 306, was initially categorized under the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) Act. However, it had been unlawfully occupied by Syed Basheeruddin and Syed Ameenullah Hussain, who had constructed unauthorized RCC rooms, sheds, and shops despite multiple failed attempts to regularize the property.

The operation was triggered by numerous complaints from local residents through the Prajavani initiative. After conducting a site inspection and reviewing official records, HYDRAA confirmed the encroachment, which was further validated by a High Court order issued two months ago directing the removal of all unauthorized structures.

Also Read: Surprise Weather Break in Hyderabad: Will the Rain Continue?

Demolition of Unauthorized Structures and Encroachment Marking

HYDRAA’s demolition drive resulted in the removal of four RCC structures, several tin-roofed sheds, and four shops that had been built illegally on the government land. Signboards were placed to mark the area as government property, ensuring that the encroachment was visibly and legally eliminated.

Challenges During the Operation and Police Support

During the operation, some supporters of the encroachers, along with a few local political figures, attempted to disrupt the proceedings. However, the operation continued smoothly with the help of the local police, ensuring no hindrance to the demolition process.

#Hyderabad—#HYDRAA reclaims 2,500 sq. yards of govt land in Kandikal from illegal occupants



The enforcement teams of #HYDRAA reclaimed 2,500 square yards of government land in the #Kandikal village, #Bandlaguda mandal, by removing illegal encroachments on Wednesday.



The… pic.twitter.com/mmAoVBzRJu — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) May 7, 2025

Public Support and Gratitude for Government Action

The swift and firm action taken by HYDRAA has been welcomed by local residents, who expressed their appreciation for the efforts of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, and the revenue and police departments. Residents expressed their gratitude for the prompt response to their concerns and for reclaiming valuable public land that had been illegally occupied for years.

The Significance of This Action

This reclamation of government land is a crucial step towards curbing unauthorized land occupation in Hyderabad and ensuring that public resources are protected. The decisive enforcement action sends a clear message to illegal encroachers and demonstrates the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.