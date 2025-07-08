ICC Mourns Death of Afghanistan Umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari

Dubai: The cricketing world is mourning the untimely passing of Bismillah Jan Shinwari, a respected umpire from Afghanistan, who passed away at the age of 41. Shinwari was a member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires and had built a notable career officiating in both ODIs and T20Is.

Shinwari’s Umpiring Career Spanned Over Two Dozen ODIs and T20Is

Bismillah Jan made his international debut in December 2017, umpiring an ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland in Sharjah. Over the years, he went on to officiate in 25 ODIs and 21 T20 Internationals. His most recent international assignment was during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 held in Al Amerat, Oman, in February 2025.

Jay Shah Pays Tribute to Late Umpire

ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed deep grief and extended condolences to Shinwari’s family and the Afghan cricket community.

“Bismillah was a prominent umpire respected by players, peers, and officials alike. He was a regular on the international cricket circuit and had a long career ahead of him,” Shah said in a statement. “His contributions to the game were huge, and he will be deeply missed by the cricket community. We are profoundly saddened by this loss and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Afghanistan Cricket Board Expresses Grief

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also took to social media to express their heartfelt condolences over Shinwari’s passing.

“ACB’s leadership, staff, and entire AfghanAtalan family are deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of Bismillah Jan Shinwari, a respected member of Afghanistan’s elite umpiring panel.” “Bismillah Jan was a great servant of Afghan cricket. The Afghanistan Cricket Board extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire Afghan cricket fraternity.”

