Vizag Giri Pradakshina: Traffic Curbs Announced Across Key Routes

Visakhapatnam: The renowned pilgrimage event Giri Pradakshina at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam is set to begin tomorrow (Wednesday). In anticipation of heavy pilgrim footfall, the Visakhapatnam City Police have announced traffic restrictions across various parts of the city from 6 AM on July 10 to 5 PM on July 10.

Visakhapatnam Police Enforce Traffic Curbs for Smooth Movement

Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, in an official statement on Tuesday, informed that traffic diversions and access control will be implemented to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the religious procession.

Also Read: How Much Salt Is Too Much? Health Experts Reveal the Right Balance

Only devotee vehicles will be allowed up to Adavivaram Junction .

will be allowed up to . No vehicular access will be permitted from Gopalapatnam Petrol Bunk Junction to Old Gosala Junction during the restricted hours.

will be permitted from to during the restricted hours. Alternative routes have been suggested for general commuters to avoid inconvenience.

Over 6 Lakh Devotees Expected for Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina 2025

Police Commissioner Bagchi stated that over 6 lakh devotees are expected to participate in this year’s Giri Pradakshina, a significant spiritual event where devotees walk barefoot around the sacred hill as a mark of devotion.

To manage the crowd and ensure safety:

A force of 2,460 police personnel will be deployed for bandobast (security and traffic control) .

will be deployed for . Special arrangements have been made to ensure seamless crowd management, medical aid, and pilgrim guidance.

Pilgrims Advised to Follow Instructions and Use Public Transport

Authorities have urged devotees and city residents to cooperate with the traffic advisories and make use of public transport or designated alternate routes wherever possible. Additional support staff and volunteers will assist at key junctions and pilgrimage points.