IDBI Bank Jobs 2025: Notification Released for Graduate Posts, Online Applications Begin Tomorrow

IDBI Bank Limited has officially released a recruitment notification for 676 Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade ‘O’ posts across its branches in India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from May 8, 2025. The recruitment drive offers a great opportunity for young graduates seeking a career in the banking sector.

Eligibility Criteria for IDBI JAM Recruitment 2025

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed a graduate degree with at least 60% marks from a recognized university. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories, a minimum of 55% marks is acceptable. Additionally, basic computer knowledge is required for all applicants.

Age Limit

Applicants must be between 20 and 25 years as of May 1, 2025. Candidates should be born between May 2, 2000, and May 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive). Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.

Application Process and Fee Details

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official IDBI Bank website until May 20, 2025. The application fee is as follows:

General/OBC/EWS: ₹1050

₹1050 SC/ST/PwBD: ₹250

Selection Process for Junior Assistant Manager Posts

The selection process includes the following stages:

Online Written Examination

Interview

Medical Test

Final selection will be based on performance in the above stages.

IDBI JAM 2025 Exam Pattern

The online written exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 200 marks and will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes. The exam pattern is as follows:

Section No. of Questions Marks Reasoning 60 60 English Language 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 General Awareness 60 60 Total 200 200

Note: There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.