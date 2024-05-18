Middle East

IDF kills Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader in air strike

Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in a statement on Saturday, said that it killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leader on Friday night in an air strike.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
IDF kills Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader in air strike
IDF kills Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader in air strike

Tel Aviv: Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in a statement on Saturday, said that it killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leader on Friday night in an air strike.

Related Stories
21 Israeli soldiers killed in single attack in Gaza
Protests erupt across Middle East over Gaza hospital attack
US shoots down Palestine’s bid for full UN membership
Israeli Attacks in Gaza Result in a Reported Rise of 25,490 Palestinian Deaths
Israeli Shelling Claims Lives of Four Individuals in Southern Lebanon – Reports

The deceased is identified as Aslam Hamaisa, a commander of the Jenin brigade of PIJ. IDF said that in a joint operation with the Shin Bet, they located the Islamic Jihad operatives and struck the building where they were hiding.

The IDF said that the killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad was responsible for a major attack in the Hermesh settlement in West Bank, leading to the killing of many Jews.

Palestinian Health Ministry has also confirmed the killing of Aslam Hamaisa. In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that Aslam Hamaisa has been killed and several injured in an attack by the Israel Air Force on a building in Jenin on Friday night.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button