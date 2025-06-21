IDY 2025: India Becoming Global Destination for Healing, Says PM Modi

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized that India is strengthening the science of yoga through modern research, positioning the country as a global hub for healing.

Speaking at the main national event for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) in Visakhapatnam, he highlighted the role of premier institutions like AIIMS Delhi, which have conducted studies proving yoga’s effectiveness in treating cardiac, neurological, and women’s health issues, along with mental well-being.

Evidence-Based Yoga Therapy Promoted

PM Modi noted that yoga is now being encouraged as an evidence-based therapy within India’s medical and research institutions. He lauded AIIMS Delhi’s contribution to research and emphasized the growing role of yoga in holistic health.

Highlighting the role of technology, the Prime Minister said over 10 lakh events were registered via the Yoga Portal and Yogandhra Portal, enabling a massive digital movement for yoga and wellness.

India Emerging as Wellness Destination

“The ‘Heal in India’ mantra is resonating globally,” he said, adding that India is fast becoming the world’s best destination for healing — with yoga playing a key role in this transformation.

Expanding Yoga Ecosystem Across India

PM Modi praised the structured efforts in promoting yoga across the nation:

Over 6.5 lakh trained volunteers through the Yoga Certification Board

through the 130 recognised yoga institutions

A 10-day yoga module in medical colleges

He also spoke of trained yoga teachers being appointed at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and the issuance of e-Ayush visas to attract global wellness tourists.

Addressing Obesity and Lifestyle Challenges

Calling obesity a global health challenge, PM Modi recalled his earlier initiative encouraging people to cut 10% oil consumption. He urged the public to join the movement and adopt yoga, healthy eating, and fitness as daily habits.

Yoga as a Global Movement for Peace and Health

The Prime Minister concluded with a call to make yoga a mass movement for:

Daily balance in life

Stress-free societies

Global unity and peace

He envisioned a world where everyone begins their day with yoga and embraces its harmony-inducing benefits.

Massive Participation and Global Attention

The main event saw about 3.19 lakh people perform yoga on a 28-km stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram — an attempt to create a world record.

Participants from over 8 lakh locations in Andhra Pradesh, across India, and around the world joined the celebration.

Leaders Join the Yoga Celebrations

Several key dignitaries participated in the mega yoga event, including: