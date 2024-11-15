South India

IIT Madras, IIT Palakkad join hands to enhance educational opportunities for students

The IIT Madras and IIT Palakkad have joined hands to enhance educational opportunities for students through shared resources, research internships andimmersive summer programs.

Safiya Begum15 November 2024 - 17:01
IIT Madras, IIT Palakkad join hands to enhance educational opportunities for students
IIT Madras, IIT Palakkad join hands to enhance educational opportunities for students

Chennai: The IIT Madras and IIT Palakkad have joined hands to enhance educational opportunities for students through shared resources, research internships andimmersive summer programs.

This collaboration agreement seeks to capitalize on the strengths of both institutions,broadening the learning experience for students enrolled in the Bachelor of Science (BS)programs at IIT Madras and undergraduate programs at IIT Palakkad.

Also Read: CM Revanth Anumula Pays Tributes to Guru Nanak on His Jayanti

The Institute had launched its 4-year BS in Data Science and Applications program inJune 2020.This distinctive program provides high-quality training through online content deliverycomplemented by in-person assessments.

To date, over 30,000 students are actively participating in this program, fostering a vibrant,and interactive learning community, a release from IIT-Madras said here on Friday.

An MoU towards this collaboration was signed in the presence of Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Prof. A. Seshadri Sekhar, Director, IIT Palakkad along with the faculty from both the Institutions.

Tags
Safiya Begum15 November 2024 - 17:01

Related Articles

Rahul joins Wayanad bypoll campaign, vows to make it global tourism hub

Rahul joins Wayanad bypoll campaign, vows to make it global tourism hub

11 November 2024 - 14:09
Protests Erupt Over Muslim Portrayal in Sivakarthikeyan's Film Amaran

Protests Erupt Over Muslim Portrayal in Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Amaran

10 November 2024 - 15:55
Dhanush Teams Up with Director Rajkumar Periasamy for New Film "D55"

Dhanush Teams Up with Director Rajkumar Periasamy for New Film “D55”

8 November 2024 - 15:14
Outsiders dominate Wayanad LS by-election race

Outsiders dominate Wayanad LS by-election race

8 November 2024 - 13:46
Back to top button