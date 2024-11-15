Telangana

CM Revanth Anumula Pays Tributes to Guru Nanak on His Jayanti

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Anumula, along with Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, paid floral tributes to Guru Nanak Dev Ji at his Jubilee Hills residence.

Safiya Begum15 November 2024 - 16:28
Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, is revered for his teachings of equality, unity, and universal brotherhood. The CM emphasized the importance of Guru Nanak’s timeless message of “Ek Onkar,” highlighting the oneness of humanity and the divine.

The event was marked by heartfelt respect and admiration for the spiritual leader, whose teachings continue to inspire millions across the globe.

