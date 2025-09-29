IMD Warns of Intense Showers Oct 2–4 in Telangana, Hyderabad’s Low-Lying Areas on Alert

Hyderabad: Just as Telangana began to recover from three days of relentless downpours, the state now faces the prospect of another spell of heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert, warning that a new low-pressure system is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal in the coming days, potentially triggering widespread showers across the region.

According to IMD–New Delhi, the system is expected to form around October 1 or 2, bringing heavy rainfall between October 2 and 4. In its Sunday bulletin, IMD–Hyderabad noted that light to moderate rain would continue in isolated areas through midweek, before intensifying as the low-pressure system strengthens.

The warning comes as Telangana has already recorded 98.48 cm of rainfall by September 28—far above the seasonal average of 73.11 cm. The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has placed the state in the “excess rainfall” category, underscoring the severity of this monsoon. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, particularly in Hyderabad’s low-lying neighborhoods, and to avoid non-essential travel during peak rainfall hours.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has highlighted the urgent need to rejuvenate the Musi River in light of the recurring flood threats. Addressing residents in Amberpet, he linked the recent inundations to climate change and stressed the importance of removing encroachments near rivers and water bodies for public safety. The CM inaugurated six sewage treatment plants (STPs) and laid foundations for 39 more, representing an investment of over ₹4,300 crore.

He also assured citizens that the government is committed to rehabilitating affected families and curbing illegal land sales. As an example, he pointed to the N Convention property, once embroiled in encroachment disputes, which was successfully reclaimed for public use.

Meteorologists caution that if the low-pressure system gains strength, Telangana could face yet another round of flooding, particularly in urban areas of Hyderabad. Civic authorities have been instructed to step up emergency preparedness to minimize disruption and safeguard communities in the days ahead.