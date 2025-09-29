Traffic Diversions Announced for Grand Bathukamma Celebrations in Hyderabad, Key Routes to Remain Closed

Hyderabad: With the stage set for the Grand Bathukamma Celebrations at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium on Monday, the Rachakonda Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory. The event, expected to draw more than 10,000 women in a Guinness World Record attempt, is likely to cause heavy traffic movement in and around the stadium.

Officials have warned commuters of possible congestion between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. and urged them to avoid the stretch from LB Nagar to Kothapet via Saroornagar Indoor Stadium during these hours. Motorists heading from Dilsukhnagar towards LB Nagar have been asked to divert at the Omni ‘X’ Road and proceed via Nagole, while traffic coming from Chintalakunta towards Dilsukhnagar should take a detour at Chintalakunta ‘X’ Roads towards Sagar ‘X’ Roads and Karmanghat.

To accommodate the large turnout, special parking facilities have been arranged at multiple locations, including NTR Nagar Agriculture Market, Chitra Layout, RR District Court Complex, Bajaj Godown (Series Road), and along the Dilsukhnagar main road.

Appealing for public cooperation, Rachakonda Police stressed that the restrictions are necessary for smooth traffic flow and the safe conduct of the cultural festivities. Citizens have been requested to plan their journeys in advance and make use of alternate routes.

With the grandeur of Bathukamma celebrations combining with the attempt to etch a Guinness World Record, the city is preparing for both a festive spectacle and a challenging evening on the roads.