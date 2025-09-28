Indiramma Canteens set to Expand Access to Affordable Meals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a major boost to food security for the underprivileged in the city, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi will inaugurate Indiramma Canteens at Moti Nagar and Khairatabad Mint Campus in the city tomorrow.

The Indiramma Canteen initiative, operated in partnership with the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, has been a lifeline for thousands of daily wage workers, students, auto drivers, and the urban poor by providing nutritious, hygienic meals at just ₹5.

Currently, 150 Indiramma Canteens are operational across Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, serving over 30,000 beneficiaries every day.

Since its inception, the program has already provided more than 12.3 crore meals, with GHMC spending nearly ₹254 crores to ensure affordable food for the poor.

With the inauguration of new canteens at Moti Nagar and Khairatabad Mint Compound, GHMC is further strengthening its commitment to social welfare and inclusive governance.

Each new facility comes equipped with modern food containers, seating, safe drinking water (RO), handwashing, drainage, and electricity connections, ensuring dignity and hygiene for beneficiaries.

Speaking ahead of the launch, officials emphasized that this initiative reflects the Government’s priority to ensure no citizen goes hungry in Hyderabad. Plans are also underway to introduce breakfast services in Indiramma Canteens, further broadening their impact.